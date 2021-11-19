First Edition of the Constitution Sells at Auction for Record-Breaking $43.2 Million

At a November 18 auction, a rare first printing of the United States Constitution sold for $43.2 million, a record amount for any document or book sold at auction.

ABC reports that the historic document was sold at Sotheby's in New York to an anonymous bidder.

The unknown winner of the auction outbid a group of 17,000 people who crowdfunded to buy it over the last week.

According to ABC, the rare document was one of just 13 first printings of the Constitution.

It is also one of only two held by private individuals.

The printing was last sold in 1988 to real estate developer S.

Howard Goldman for $165,000.

ABC reports that proceeds from the record-breaking sale will benefit a foundation established to further the understanding of constitutional principles.

The foundation was established by Goldman's widow, Dorothy Tapper Goldman.

Tonight’s sale of this exceptionally rare and important printing of the Constitution was a monumental and historic occasion, Selby Kiffer, Sotheby’s senior international specialist for books and manuscripts, via ABC.

The previous record for a book or manuscript sold at auction was set in 1994 by Bill Gates.

At a Christie's auction, Gates purchased the 'Codex Leicester' by Leonardo da Vinci for $30.8 million