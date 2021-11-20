Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release on this festival
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to release on this festival

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has locked Baisakhi 2022 for the release of his much-talked-about film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

#aamirkhan #laalsinghchaddha