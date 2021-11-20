Police fire warning shots at Rotterdam demo

Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out on Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the Dutch government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.
Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out on Friday night in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the Dutch government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues.
Police fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration..