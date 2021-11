Possum hitches ride with police officer rescuing injured magpie

While trying to rescue a possum from a highway, a Queensland police officer also stumbled upon an injured magpie.

After gently tucking the bird in his motorcycle for transportation, he notices the possum is gone.

Police officer started to drive around in attempt to find him again, just to spot that the animal had climbed to the motorcycle and hitched a ride.

Video credit Queensland Police Service