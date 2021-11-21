INS Visakhapatnam commissioned into the Indian Navy in presence of Rajnath Singh | Oneindia News

INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defense minister Rajnath Singh at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.
#INSVisakhapatnam #KCRonFarmBill #AmazonMadhyaPradesh
INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defense minister Rajnath Singh at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.
#INSVisakhapatnam #KCRonFarmBill #AmazonMadhyaPradesh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony of INS Visakhapatnam, the first ship of..