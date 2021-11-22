The new Audi A8 L 60 TFSI quattro in Manhattan Grey Driving Video

The needs of potential A8 customers are changing.

They desire emotional and comfortable mobility experiences that fit their individual lifestyles.

Values such as time, space, and individual choices are becoming increasingly important.

At the same time, a vehicle’s traditional strengths remain important – from the driving experience to high-quality materials.

In the reworked Audi A8, the premium concept is defined first and foremost by an emotional and comfortable interior experience, coupled with new and established technologies.