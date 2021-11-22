American Music Awards 2021 Recap: BTS, Cardi B & More | Billboard News
BTS takes over the 2021 American Music Awards with not one, but two performances and big wins.

Plus, Cardi B crushes it as host and performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and more dominate the stage.