Starmer: 'Another day, another broken promise from PM'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of breaking "yet another promise" on social care, amid claims poorer people will still have to sell their homes to cover care costs.

"Another day, another broken promise from this prime minister," he said.

Report by Buseld.

