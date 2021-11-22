Cam Heyward Apologizes After Punching Justin Herbert in the Stomach

On Nov.

21, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end punched the Chargers quarterback with about 9 minutes left in the game.

After Heyward tackled Herbert, he stayed on top of him for a few seconds, prompting Chargers WR Joshua Palmer to intervene.

A shoving match ensued and then Heyward punched Herbert.

He received an unnecessary roughness penalty, and the Steelers ended up losing 41-37.

After the game, he attempted to explain his actions to reporters and apologized.

To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him, Cam Heyward, via statement.

I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it.

I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion.

I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody, Cam Heyward, via statement.

'TMZ' reports Heyward faces a potential fine