Cam Heyward Apologizes After , Punching Justin Herbert in the Stomach.
On Nov.
21, the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end punched the Chargers quarterback with about 9 minutes left in the game.
After Heyward tackled Herbert, he stayed on top of him for a few seconds, prompting Chargers WR Joshua Palmer to intervene.
A shoving match ensued and then Heyward punched Herbert.
He received an unnecessary roughness penalty, and the Steelers ended up losing 41-37.
After the game, he attempted to explain his actions to reporters and apologized.
To be honest, I was running after the ball, and I caught my hand under, so when I was trying to get back up, I couldn't get up, and I fell back on him, Cam Heyward, via statement.
I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it.
I don't think I was trying to punch him, but I know it looks worse than it is in slow motion.
I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody, Cam Heyward, via statement.
'TMZ' reports Heyward faces a potential fine