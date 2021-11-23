Learn How to Manage Your Home Budget in 2022

With the housing market exploding this past year, now is the time to take stock of your home finances.

The current frenzy has caused some to skip inspections and buy incredibly quickly.

Sometimes without even setting foot in the house.

Unfortunately, that comes with unexpected expenses.

In the past year, nearly half (47%) of all homeowners have had to endure one to two unexpected home repair costs for which they hadn't planned.

39% admitted they dealt with three to four unplanned expenditures and one in four said they don't even have a budget set aside for unexpected home repairs.

On top of all that, it's even hard to get home repair contractors to come now.

To plan, start by taking these steps.