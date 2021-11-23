The Astara Team is born - To compete in the Dakar with the lowest carbon footprint

The Astara Team, a competition team created to make Dakar history, has been presented in Madrid with the aim of demonstrating that it is possible to offer the most efficient, intelligent and sustainable mobility solution possible for anyone and on any terrain.

At the Dakar, this translates into creating a formula capable of winning sustainably, using the least amount of resources and generating the lowest carbon footprint in the history of the race.

After an in-depth analysis of the technical options available and the requirements of the Dakar, the team has opted for the best possible solution: to compete with a light vehicle powered by synthetic fuel or e-fuel.

This ecological fuel is produced from water and CO2 from the air, and is carbon neutral, since the CO2 it emits during its combustion is the same that has been extracted from the atmosphere during the production process.

In addition, it does not emit solid waste or microparticles.

The couples Jesús Calleja-Edu Blanco and Óscar Fuertes-Diego Vallejo, with a lot of experience in the Dakar, will participate at the wheel of both 01 Concept.

Framing in the T1.3 category (two-wheel-drive buggy), it is a very fast and efficient car to tackle a test like the Dakar, in which high doses of power and great autonomy are required for long and demanding stages.