'Get my mind off distractions': Navy Veteran awarded service dog

GIFT CARD.IT WAS A SPECIAL NIGHT FOR AFORMER U.S. NAVY SAILOR.HE NOW HAS SOME HELP, DEALINGWITH PTSD.KRIS: THE GROUP FRIENDS INSERVICE OF HEROES ORISH FSURPRISED JOSHUA FISHGRAB WITH ASERVICE DOG AT BAR-K NEARDOWNTOWN.THE DOG’S NAMED IS WILEY NAMAFTER KOREAN WAR VETERAN WILEYBONEY FROM KANSAS CITY.JOSHUA SAYS HIS NEW FRIEND WILLHELP HIM DO THINGS HE STRUGGLESWITH