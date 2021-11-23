Howard Stern Hits Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers: ‘Did He Go to the Doctor’ for His Toe Injury or ‘Joe Rogan?’
Howard Stern Hits Unvaxxed Aaron Rodgers: ‘Did He Go to the Doctor’ for His Toe Injury or ‘Joe Rogan?’

Radio host Howard Stern took aim at Aaron Rogers once again for seeking Covid counsel from Joe Rogan and questioned whether the quarterback chose medical professionals for advice on his injured toe.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.