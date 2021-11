JoJo Siwa Feels As Though She's 'Won So Much' During 'DWTS'

Despite losing out on the mirrorball trophy to Iman Shumpert, JoJo Siwa remains in high spirits, knowing she "won so much" during her time on "Dancing With The Stars" with partner Jenna Johnson.

JoJo also reveals what she and Cardi B talked about backstage at the AMAs.

