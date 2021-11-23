Tom Brady Talks About What He Looks Forward To In Retirement

Tom Brady , Talks About What He Looks Forward To , In Retirement.

On a recent podcast, Tom Brady opened up about what he looks forward to after he retires from football.

On a recent podcast, Tom Brady opened up about what he looks forward to after he retires from football.

'The Independent' reports that the athlete revealed what he looks forward to most are , “more normal holidays” , with his family and friends.

.

'The Independent' reports that the athlete revealed what he looks forward to most are , “more normal holidays” , with his family and friends.

.

In the latest episode of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' he discussed his upcoming holiday plans.

.

In the latest episode of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's SiriusXM podcast 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' he discussed his upcoming holiday plans.

.

Brady pointed out that Thanksgiving always falls in the middle of football season.

.

He noted that most years, he has a game that Sunday, so many Thanksgivings have been dedicated to practice.

.

He noted that most years, he has a game that Sunday, so many Thanksgivings have been dedicated to practice.

.

Thanksgiving, there’s a lot to be thankful for, but you only get about four hours to enjoy it.

, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

You know, practice usually ends about 1 or 2pm, you eat about 3.30pm, and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice.

And then same thing with Christmas, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

You know, practice usually ends about 1 or 2pm, you eat about 3.30pm, and then you’re getting ready for the next day of practice.

And then same thing with Christmas, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

I’m looking forward to the time when I’m done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up that were important where the family’s all together, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

In the meantime, Brady said that his holiday meal is one of the only exceptions to his otherwise strict diet.

.

In the meantime, Brady said that his holiday meal is one of the only exceptions to his otherwise strict diet.

.

That’s the one meal where I’m like: ‘Screw it, let’s go for it.

And we all get to enjoy it, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'.

That’s the one meal where I’m like: ‘Screw it, let’s go for it.

And we all get to enjoy it, Tom Brady, 'Let’s Go!

With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,' via 'The Independent'