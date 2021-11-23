Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTok shares vegan Thanksgiving side dishes that guests will love

TikTok chefs have a vegan Thanksgiving side for every palate.

Here are four of the best vegan Thanksgiving sides on TikTok.1.

Vegan pear and cinnamon stuffed sweet potatoes .These vegan pear and cinnamon stuffed sweet potatoes are the perfect sweet and savory alternative to a marshmallow-covered sweet potato casserole.2.

Vegan mac ‘n’ cheese.The creator of this recipe swears this vegan mac ’n cheese is the best you’ll ever eat—whether you’re vegan or not.3.

Vegan green bean casserole.If you’re craving more traditional Thanksgiving sides, try this vegan take on a classic green bean casserole.4.

Vegan stuffed pumpkin.This vegan stuffed pumpkin makes such a hearty side!

To make it, halve a pumpkin, scoop out the interior, and bake it