Lady Gaga on Preparing for Her Role in House of Gucci and Why the Film Will Be a Blockbuster

Lady Gaga did her research when preparing for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci .

The 12-time Grammy winner continues to prove her acting chops in the film based on the shocking true story of the family behind the fashion empire Gucci.

Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, and Salma Hayek also star in the biopic, which hits theaters just in time for Thanksgiving.

Gaga sounds off on how she prepared to play the Italian femme fatale.

Plus, what it was like working with her costars and why the movie will be a blockbuster.