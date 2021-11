C2: Hinds County Races

HOUR.SO BUT OVERALL ELECTION MANAGERSSAY TURN OUT ACROSS THE COUNTYHAS BEEN LOW.AT CHRIST UNITED METHODISTCHURCHNE O OF JACKSON’S LARGESTPRECINCTS WITH MORE THAN 3,000REGISTERED VOTERS.WE ARE USED TO SEEING MOREVOTERS.IT JTUS HASN’T BEEN THAT TODAYPOLE MANAGER.KELLY BENNETT SAYS TURNOUT ANDTHE RUNOFF REAC FOR HINESCOUNTY.SHERIFF IS ABOUT HALF THE 800VOTERS WHO SHOWED UP HERE TOCATS BALANCE THREE WEEKS AGO.BENNETT BELIEVES MANY VOTERS MAYBE DISTRACTED PREPARING FORTHANKSGIVING FAMILIES MICONGINTO TOWN.THERE ARE A LOT OF THINGS GOINGON SO IT COULD BE IT COULD BEDUE TOHE T DAY I WT ANTO SAYTHAT THAT PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT THEELECTION TODAY INTERIM SHERIFFMARSHAWN CHRYSLER FACINGFF OAGAINST CAPTAIN TYREE JONES ANDA SPEALCI RUNOFF RACE TO REPLACELAKE SHERIFF LEE VANCE WHOPASSED AWAY CLOSE TO FOUR MONTHSAGO.I’M JUST GONNA USE MY BESTJUDGMENT AND TY'H’RE BOTH GOODCANDIDATES, BUT I THINK I KNOWWHO I’M GOING TO VOTE FOR.I’M JUST PRAYING AND HOPEEING BTHAT THE RIGHT SHERIFFETS G ANOFFICE ONE THAT LOVES JACKSON.AND THE SURROUGINND CHEESE TOHELP CURB THIS CRIME PAULMANAGERS SAY VOTER TURUTNOUSUALLY SURGES AFTER FIVE WHENPEOPLE HEAD HOME FMRO WORK GOINGINTO THE CLOSING HOURS.ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE, TBU YOUKNOW, I JUST REALLY CAN’T SAYFOR SURE.WE HOPE SO.AND ALEX AND ANLE ECTION EXPERTSDISAGREE ON WHETHER A DROP OFFAND TURN OUT AND A RUNOFF RACE.LIKE TSHI WILL BENEFIT THEINCUMBENTR O CHALLENGER LIVE INNORTHE