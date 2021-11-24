DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS Movie Trailer

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros.

Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film "DC League of Super-Pets," from director Jared Stern.

In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack -- Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel -- to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Directed by Jared Stern starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves release date May 20, 2022 (in theaters)