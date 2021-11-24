Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' trailer smashes it out of the park!

Shahid Kapoor will be yet again seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu film after 'Kabir Singh', this time Gowtam Tinnanuri's hugely popular 'Jersey'.
#shahidkapoor #mrunalThakur #Jersey
Shahid Kapoor will be yet again seen in the Hindi remake of a Telugu film after 'Kabir Singh', this time Gowtam Tinnanuri's hugely popular 'Jersey'.
#shahidkapoor #mrunalThakur #Jersey
Watch Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor And Mrunal Thakur Grand Entry At Jersey Trailer Launch.
Shahid Kapoor's Epic Reaction On Being Scared Of Wife Mira Rajput | Jersey Trailer Launch