Windrush compensation scheme 'utterly shameful', says Labour

Labour has backed calls for an independent body to take charge of processing compensation claims relating to the Windrush deportation scandal.

Speaking on the day the Home Affairs select committee published its findings, Shadow education secretary Kate Green described the Home Office's handling of claims as 'utterly shameful'.

Report by Lewisl.

