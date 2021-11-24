Mimicking cat 'formulates sentences' to copy owner's speech

In a viral TikTok, a woman's cat behaved more like a parrot than a feline.Pet owner Shiloh Waite only has three posts on TikTok, and each one is about her cat Nugget.The tabby cat became an internet sensation when Waite recorded it parroting her voice word for word.Somehow, Nugget's high-pitched meows resembled the English language, leaving people on social media baffled.Nugget's hidden talent scored 8.8 million views and 2.5 million likes on TikTok."That's a parrot in a catsuit," someone commented."Why is your cat literally formulating sentences?" another asked