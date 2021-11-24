Victim identified in early morning hit-and-run crash on Pickens Co. highway

Jackie Jerome Cumbow, 47, of Easley died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the Pickens County Coroners Office.
Jackie Jerome Cumbow, 47, of Easley died at the scene from blunt force trauma, according to the Pickens County Coroners Office.
A Yellowstone County man underwent surgery Monday after being struck on the side of Highway 312 early Sunday morning in a..
A Yellowstone County man underwent surgery Monday after being struck on the side of Highway 312 early Sunday morning in a..