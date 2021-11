Rakhi Sawant to enter 'Bigg Boss' house with hubby Ritesh

Rakhi Sawant, who is known for creating a buzz, is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wild card contestant.

The controversy queen entered 'Bigg Boss' as a contestant in Season 1 and as a challenger and finalist in 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Rakhi's husband who has never made a public appearance will be seen on the show.

