Happy Thanksgiving from students at Ms. Thomas' class at St.

Happy Thanksgiving from students at Ms. Thomas' class at St. John's Parish Day School

WELCOME BACK... WE HAVE ASPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY SHOUTOUT FROM THE STUDENTS IN MS.THOMAS' FIRST GRADE CLASS ATST.

JOHN'S PARISH DAY SCHOOLIN ELLICOTT CITY.

THANK YOU SOMUCH TO THOSE FIRST GRADERS ATST.

JOHN'S PARISH DAY SOOCHAND IF YOU'D LIKE TO SEND US ASHOUT OUT JUST LIKE THEYDDI... EMAIL YOUR VIDEO TO USAT STORY IDEAS AT WMAR DOT