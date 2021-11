Mizoram: Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Thenzawl; felt in Kolkata & Bangladesh | Oneindia News

Today, early in the morning an earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Thenzawl in Mizoram.

According to the National Center for Seismology or NCS, the earthquake hit the area at around 5:15 am.

