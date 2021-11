Blitz 16: Brandon and Madison Central will play for the 6A title

In a wild night of high school playoff semifinal action Brandon and Madison Central won their semifinals and will play each other for the 6A state championship next Friday night in Hattiesburg.

Brandon held off Oak Grove for a 21-20 victory in the 6A South Championship.

Madison Central dominates Starkville 34-13 in the 6A North State final.

Raleigh fell in tough game against Jefferson Davis County 26-20.

Pelahatchie's season ends with a 60 to14 loss to Scott Central.