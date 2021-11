Loved ones gather to remember UNLV student that died following fraternity boxing match

Instead of blowing out candles on what would have been his 21st birthday, family and friends of Nathan Valencia carried them close to their hearts at a vigil that was held Saturday night.

On November 19th, Valencia, participated in a charity boxing event called “fight night” hosted by the Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Doctors determined he was internally bleeding and his injuries were too severe.

On November 23rd, he passed away.