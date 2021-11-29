Monday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: SRRA, MNRO

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Wednesday, Sierra Oncology's Director, Craig A.

Collard, made a $310,863 purchase of SRRA, buying 13,500 shares at a cost of $23.03 each.

Sierra Oncology is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CEO & President Michael T.

Broderick bought $301,098 worth of Monro, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $60.22 each.

Before this latest buy, Broderick bought MNRO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $919,292 at an average of $61.29 per share.

Monro Inc is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday.