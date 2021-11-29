Can The United States' Aging Power Grid Keep Up With Climate Change?

Can The United States', Aging Power Grid, Keep Up With Climate Change?.

Can The United States', Aging Power Grid, Keep Up With Climate Change?.

NPR News reports the United States' aging power grid is struggling to meet the demand of the American people.

While it is a technological wonder of the twentieth-century, our power grid is in need of some fortifying.

.

Experts say the country's electrical infrastructure must be improved to keep pace with the ever changing climate of the world.

Experts say the country's electrical infrastructure must be improved to keep pace with the ever changing climate of the world.

Everything that we've built, including the electric grid, assumed a stable climate.

, Alice Hill, environmental expert Council on Foreign Relations, via NPR News.

Everything that we've built, including the electric grid, assumed a stable climate.

, Alice Hill, environmental expert Council on Foreign Relations, via NPR News.

This year's unprecedented weather events forced millions of Americans to endure prolonged electricity outages.

Climate change is causing extreme weather events to occur more often and with more intensity.

Overall, the outlook is not terribly positive.

... there is a worse storm ahead.

And then, probably, that will be exceeded.

, Alice Hill, environmental expert Council on Foreign Relations, via NPR News.

... there is a worse storm ahead.

And then, probably, that will be exceeded.

, Alice Hill, environmental expert Council on Foreign Relations, via NPR News.

Recent infrastructure legislation will dedicate billions of dollars to modernize and strengthen energy transmission in the United States.

White House officials say $65 billion will go towards the energy grid.

However, an independent analysis conducted by the World Resources Institute found that only around $27 million would be dedicated to power infrastructure.

It's better than nothing, but, you know, with such momentous challenges that we face, this isn't really up to the magnitude of that challenge.

, Daniel Cohan, associate professor enviro engineering Rice University, via NPR News.

It's better than nothing, but, you know, with such momentous challenges that we face, this isn't really up to the magnitude of that challenge.

, Daniel Cohan, associate professor enviro engineering Rice University, via NPR News