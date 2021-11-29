Adele’s ‘30’ Tops Billboard 200 With Biggest Week of the Year | Billboard News

Adele’s new album '30' blasts in at No.
1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, debuting with the largest week of 2021 for any album, while the set is already the biggest-selling album of the year.
Adele’s new album '30' blasts in at No.
1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, debuting with the largest week of 2021 for any album, while the set is already the biggest-selling album of the year.
The results are in for the brand new Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter. BTS’ “Permission to Dance” tops..