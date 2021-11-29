Skip to main content
Fire captain released from hospital following serious burns

Fire captain released from hospital following serious burns

"I'm thankful just to be alive, thankful for my family, thankful for all the staff here at Mass.

General," Captain Steve DesRuisseaux said.

"I appreciate all of the support," he said.

LIVEHOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE GNGOIHOME?[ INDISCERNIBLE ]HE WAS BATTLING THIS RAGINGINFERNO THIS MONTH.HE WAS HELNGPI SOMEONE DOWN ALADDER WHEN A FIRE BALL ENGULFEDHIM.HE SNTPE THE LAST THREE WEEKS ATMASS GENERAL AFTER SUFFERINGSECOND AND THIRD DEGERE BURNS TONEARLY HALF HIS BODY.

