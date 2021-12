NCIS Hawaii S01E09 Impostor

NCIS: Hawaii 1x09 "Impostor" Season 1 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - The NCIS team investigates a cold case involving WWII-era bones on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor bombings, and are shocked to learn they belong to a 100-year-old survivor of the attack, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI`I, Monday, December 6th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.