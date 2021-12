NCIS S19E09 Collective Memory

NCIS 19x09 "Collective Memory" Season 19 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - When a hotshot financial advisor is found shot at a naval station, NCIS investigates the case by interviewing the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before her death, on the CBS Original series NCIS Monday, December 6th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.