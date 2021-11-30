Mamata Banerjee on a 3-day visit to Mumbai, to meet Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray | Oneindia News

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will be on a 3 day Mumbai visit, starting from Tuesday.
She is scheduled to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and her Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray.

During her two day visit to Mumbai, the Trinamool Congress chief also visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple and prayed..