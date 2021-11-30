Inside NHL Star Connor McDavid's Cozy Modern Home

Today Architectural Digest brings you to Edmonton, Alberta in Canada to visit the welcoming, three-story home of NHL superstar Connor McDavid.

Arguably the greatest current hockey player in the world, McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle partnered with Design Two Group to design and build their dream home after Connor secured a lucrative, long-term contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

When it came time to review the finalized architectural plans, McDavid and Kyle decided to make one major addition: On the basement level, next to the plush lounge and bar area, they commissioned what they call “the sports court,” (a basketball half court where most afternoons you’ll find McDavid roller-blading and working on his hockey skills) as well as a home gym.

“Connor being the captain [of the Oilers], we knew we were going to have to host a lot,” Kyle says.

"Connor being the captain [of the Oilers], we knew we were going to have to host a lot," Kyle says. "This house feels like it's definitely an entertainer's home."