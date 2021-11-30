Barbados Rejects the Queen and Becomes a Republic

In September, Barbados announced it would become the latest Caribbean island to sever ties with Queen Elizabeth II.

On Nov.

30, it did just that, ending nearly 400 years of British rule.

Former Governor General Sandra Mason, 72, was sworn in as the island nation's first president.

Today, debate and discourse have become action.

Today, we set our compass to a new direction, Barbados President Sandra Mason, via statement.

The country will continue to be a part of the Commonwealth.

Prince Charles was in attendance on behalf of the queen.

Upon receiving the Order of Freedom from Barbados, he congratulated its citizens.

From the darkest days of our past, and the appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history, the people of this island forged their path with extraordinary fortitude, Prince Charles, via statement.

Tonight you write the next chapter of your nation’s story.

You are the guardians of your heritage, Prince Charles, via statement.

Barbados native Rihanna was also declared a national hero during the ceremony for "her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.".

May you continue to shine like a diamond, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, via statement