Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor spotted at Amruta Arora's house party | Oneindia News

Amruta Arora house party seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

Along with Kapoor sisters many a-list celebrities attended Amruta's house party Stunning Parineeti Chopra seen after landing at the airport.

#Malaika Arora #Parineeti Chopra