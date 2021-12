Kendall Keith "Silent Night" Los Angeles Special Screening Red Carpet

Https://www.maximotv.com Broll footage: Actress Kendall Keith on the red carpet at the special screening of AMC+/RLJE Films' darkly comedic drama/horror film "Silent Night" held at Neuehouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, California USA on November 30, 2021.

“This video is available in HQ for editorial use only - Broadcast TV, online and worldwide use” ©MaximoTV