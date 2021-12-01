Shreya Ghoshal reacts to fans digging out old chats with new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Shreya Ghoshal reacts to fans digging out old chats with new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has reacted to fans digging out old chats between her and the New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, whom the singer has called her 'bachpan ka dost' in a found tweets.

#shreyagoshal #paragagarwal #twitter