Thursday, December 2, 2021

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 4.5% and shares of Genco Shipping & Trading down about 3.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 1.9% and Kimbell Royalty, trading lower by about 1.6%.

