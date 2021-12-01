Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.3%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, off about 4.5% and shares of Genco Shipping & Trading down about 3.6% on the day.
Also lagging the market Wednesday are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, trading lower by about 1.9% and Kimbell Royalty, trading lower by about 1.6%.
