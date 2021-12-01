Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

TikTokers share delicious vegan holiday recipes

Here are five scrumptious vegan holiday recipes that won’t have you or your guests missing the meat, eggs or milk.1.

Vegan Christmas beef Wellington.A typically meaty dish, this vegan beef Wellington recipe raises the stakes by removing the steak.2.

Vegan deep-fried mashed potato balls.Roll out these delicious vegan deep-fried mashed potato balls for the holidays.3.

Vegan spinach and artichoke dip crescent wreaths .This vegan holiday finger food is so easy to make!

Just blend up a can of kidney beans, vegan cream cheese, artichoke hearts, spinach, spices, and vegetable broth.4.

Raw and vegan gingerbread cheesecake.You won’t even notice that this healthy, creamy vegan cheesecake is dairy-free.5.

Vegan eggnog French toast.When it comes to holiday recipes, you can’t forget about breakfast!

This healthy, vegan French toast will be a morning holiday hit