Army deployed to help with Storm Arwen aftermath

The government has sent 134 soldiers and marines to help villages in Grampian cut off by Storm Arwen.

Asked about the reasons for the decision, armed forces minister James Heappey denied there was a "PR element", adding "soldiers and marines have better things to do than be out knocking on doors".

Report by Lewisl.

