Military called in to help with Storm Arwen aftermath

120 military personnel have been called in to help residents in Aberdeenshire who are still without power six days after Storm Arwen struck.

The troops will assist with welfare checks on residents as thousands of homes in parts of Scotland and northern England are still without power.

Report by Lewisl.

