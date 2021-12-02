Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Put your leftover gingerbread to good use with these 5 recipes!

Here are five recipes you can make using leftover gingerbread.1.

Gingerbread pie crust - break apart the gingerbread house or cookies and remove leftover candies.then run it through a food processor until it gets crumbly.

Add melted butter, egg, and baking powder to the crumbs.

Once all the ingredients are combined, mold the crust into a pie pan before baking it in the oven.2.

Gingerbread truffles - turn your gingerbread into crumbs, then add them to a bowl and combine with cream cheese.Roll the batter into small balls, then freeze for 20 minutes.coat each gingerbread ball in chocolate and garnish with your favorite sprinkles or toppings.Place those in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, then enjoy!.3.

Gingerbread milkshake - add vanilla ice cream, milk, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, molasses, and gingerbread crumbs to a blender.Once combined, pour into a glass rimmed with gingerbread crumbs and topped with whipped cream, cinnamon, and more gingerbread crumbs .4.

Five-ingredient no-bake gingerbread bars - Begin by adding gingerbread crumbs, icing sugar, melted butter, and cookie butter to a bowl before mixing.Next, transfer the batter to a baking tray and press it down firmly.

Coat the top with melted white chocolate, then top it off with sprinkles or any other of your favorite toppings.Next, transfer the batter to a baking tray and press it down firmly.

Coat the top with melted white chocolate, then top it off with sprinkles or any other of your favorite toppings.5.

Gingerbread milk tea - add ice to a glass, and then pour in black tea.

Next, add cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, ground cloves, condensed milk, and regular milk, then stir.

Throw in a few boba pearls, and your gingerbread man is ready for a dip in the tea hot tub