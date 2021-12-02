Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Court Appeal in Privacy Battle Over Letter to Her Dad

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," Meghan said in a statement after the ruling was delivered in London on Thursday morning
"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right," Meghan said in a statement after the ruling was delivered in London on Thursday morning
The publisher of The Mail On Sunday has lost a Court of Appeal in favor of the Duchess of Sussex. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the..
The publisher of the 'Mail On Sunday' has lost it's appeal regarding the privacy ruling pertaining to a leaked letter Meghan Markle..