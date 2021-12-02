CVS customer alleges unsanitary behavior from pharmacy employee

A CVS customer recorded an employee who allegedly engaged in unsanitary behavior.

The shopper referred to it as her “final straw” with the pharmacy.Jessica Lasirena (@jessica.lasirena), the CVS patron in question, shared footage on TikTok of a pharmacy employee handling her medication with bare hands ... .after allegedly tending to the cash register and handling money from other customers.Lasirena says she recorded the gloveless employee measuring out her dosage by hand before dumping it into what appears to be a pill counting or bottling device.TikTokers were equally disgusted by the seemingly unsanitary behavior.“You’re never supposed to touch a pill by hand in the field,” one user commented.In a follow-up video, Lasirena explained that she ended up mentioning the incident to the employee who rang her up and asked if someone else could re-bottle it.“There was no yelling,” Lasirena said in the clip.

“I stayed calm.

I wasn’t coming for her.

I just wanted it done right”