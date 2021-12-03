Labour: PM 'should be worried' by Bexley swing

Labour's national campaign co-ordinator has warned that Boris Johnson "should be worried" by the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election result - after the Conservative majority was significantly cut in the stronghold.

Shabana Mahmood said: "People are fast concluding that the incompetence of the prime minister, the litany of broken promises … the prime minister's own record was thrown into sharp focus by this result." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn