Dow Movers: CRM, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%.

Year to date, UnitedHealth Group registers a 28.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Salesforce.

trading down 2.6%.

Salesforce.com

is showing a gain of 14.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 2.4%, and International Business Machines, trading up 1.1% on the day.