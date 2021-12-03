If you have Amazon Prime, then you can catch your favorite shows on Prime Video

Prime Video has an immense library that includes some of your favorite — or soon-to-be-favorite — movies and TV shows.

If that’s not enough, you can add Prime Video Channels like AMC+, Showtime, Discovery+, Starz and more for just $0.99/month for two months.With Prime Video and Prime Video Channels, you keep all of your entertainment in one convenient place!Learn more here:https://amzn.to/3p90TIdOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.